Today’s outlook: Nation celebrates Allama Iqbal’s birthday, coronavirus cases rise

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):

A change of guard ceremony on the birthday of philosopher and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal was held. A two-day conference has also been organised at the National University of Modern Languages. Popular writers will be attending it.

PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address supporters in Gilgit Baltistan as a part of their election campaign in the region.

Bilawal will be talking at a corner meeting in Nagar at 2pm today.

A police officer was martyred during an exchange of fire between the police and robbers in Karachi’s Karimabad.

PML-N’s Khawaja Imran Nazir will appear before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore. According to police, his car was used in the attack on the NAB office.

Twenty-five more people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus across the country. Over 1,400 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. After the cases rose, a lockdown was imposed in multiple areas in Islamabad.

Farmers are expected to protest against the government at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has placed a ban on gatherings at wedding halls from November 20 in big cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday. He will be discussing coronavirus, inflation and opposition’s anti-state remarks.