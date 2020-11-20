Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: KCR runs, govt discusses grants for coronavirus vaccine

Notes from the newsroom

Nov 20, 2020
SAMAA
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Today’s outlook: KCR runs, govt discusses grants for coronavirus vaccine

Photo: File

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):

  • Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, has passed away in Lahore at the age of 55. His funeral prayers will be offered on November 21 in Lahore.
  • The Economic Coordination Committee will meet today. It will discuss the grant for buying coronavirus vaccines from China and summarise the delay in payment of debts owed to G20 countries.
  • The number of coronavirus cases is increasing across the country. In the last 24 hours, over 30 people lost their lives to the virus. On the other hand, coronavirus cases in India passed nine million, according to official data, AFP reported.
  • The Karachi Circular Railway hit the tracks today after 21 years.
  • Independent candidates contesting in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections have started joining the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf after the party won the elections.
  • A Lahore anti-terrorism court has sentenced Jamaat-ud-Dawa head Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in prison in an illegal funding case.
  • Na Maloom Afraad’s director Nabeel Qureshi has won the Best Music Video Award at Miami Short Film Festival 2020. The video was made in collaboration with Shani Arshad.
  • BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin said on Thursday the frontrunner Covid-19 vaccine his German firm is developing with Pfizer could be rolled out before the year is over in the United States or Europe, AFP reported.
  • Google has announced that it will be rolling out end-to-end encryption for Android users, making it harder for anyone — including law enforcement — to read the content of messages. It will be available for people communicating using Android-powered devices.

