Today’s outlook: KCR runs, govt discusses grants for coronavirus vaccine

The Economic Coordination Committee will meet today. It will discuss the grant for buying coronavirus vaccines from China and summarise the delay in payment of debts owed to G20 countries.
The number of coronavirus cases is increasing across the country. In the last 24 hours, over 30 people lost their lives to the virus. On the other hand, coronavirus cases in India passed nine million, according to official data, AFP reported.
BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin said on Thursday the frontrunner Covid-19 vaccine his German firm is developing with Pfizer could be rolled out before the year is over in the United States or Europe, AFP reported.
Google has announced that it will be rolling out end-to-end encryption for Android users, making it harder for anyone — including law enforcement — to read the content of messages. It will be available for people communicating using Android-powered devices.