A man identified as Rafiq Malak has been arrested for raping a woman and her four-year-old daughter in Kashmore. Malak was presented before a Larkana court on Wednesday. He has been remanded into police custody for three days.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address rallies ahead of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will speak to media at 10am in Gilgit-Baltistan. She will later go to Islamabad.

PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir will appear before a Lahore anti-terrorism court in the NAB attack case.

Twenty-two wedding guests were killed in Dera Ismail Khan after the rickshaw they were riding in fell into a canal.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI-F has removed party’s spokesperson Hafiz Hussain Ahmed over his statement critical of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

