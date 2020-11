Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

The World Economic Forum will be celebrating Pakistan Strategic Day today. The president of the forum will interview Prime Minister Imran Khan at 9am.

The premier will head to Lahore on a one-day trip. He will inaugurate the Firdous Market Underpass.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is self-isolating after his political secretary tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Bilawal awaiting his test results.

The Punjab cabinet has approved the release of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on parole for five days.

ASI Muhammad Bux, the officer who arrested the suspects in the Kashmore rape case, has been appointed police training officer in Karachi.

Karachi turned chilly after it rained in the city Tuesday night. Light showers are expected throughout the day today.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique will appear before an accountability court in Lahore.

Actor Mahira Khan has another feather in her cap. She has been chosen as one of BBC’s 100 most influential women who have helped drive social change this year.

YouTube has banned far right One America News Network, one of US President Donald Trump’s favored channels — for a week, AFP reported.

With music, treats and balloons, friends of Pakistan’s only Asian elephant threw a farewell party for the creature ahead of its relocation to Cambodia following years of campaigning by animal rights activists.