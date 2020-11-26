Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: JUI-F rally in Larkana, Shehbaz Sharif in court

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: JUI-F rally in Larkana, Shehbaz Sharif in court

Here are some of the stories we will following today (Thursday):

  • The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam will stage a rally in Larkana. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman will address his supporters.
  • The newly elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly took oath on Wednesday. The nominations for the speaker and deputy speaker will be made today. The results will be announced by 4pm after which the speakers will address the assembly.
  • PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz will appear before an accountability court in Lahore in a money laundering case. They are also expected to be granted parole today.
  • Islamabad’s PIMS Hospital has run out of beds for coronavirus patients. Out of 115 beds, only 28 are left.
  • Football legend Diego Maradona passed away Wednesday night at the age of 60. Following this, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced three days of national mourning in the South American country.
  • Over 2,000 covid-19 deaths have been reported in the US in the last 24 hours, recording a six-month high, reported AFP.

FaceBook WhatsApp
jui-f larkana PML-N Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
karachi Circular railway, KCR, KCR train, Green Line, Sheikh Rasheed, Local Train, Mass Transit, BRT,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Illegal funding: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison
Illegal funding: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison
How to tell if you have dengue
How to tell if you have dengue
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.