Today’s outlook: JUI-F rally in Larkana, Shehbaz Sharif in court

Here are some of the stories we will following today (Thursday):

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam will stage a rally in Larkana. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman will address his supporters.

The newly elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly took oath on Wednesday. The nominations for the speaker and deputy speaker will be made today. The results will be announced by 4pm after which the speakers will address the assembly.

PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz will appear before an accountability court in Lahore in a money laundering case. They are also expected to be granted parole today.

Islamabad’s PIMS Hospital has run out of beds for coronavirus patients. Out of 115 beds, only 28 are left.

Football legend Diego Maradona passed away Wednesday night at the age of 60. Following this, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced three days of national mourning in the South American country.

Over 2,000 covid-19 deaths have been reported in the US in the last 24 hours, recording a six-month high, reported AFP.