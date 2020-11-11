Today’s outlook: Iran foreign minister in Pakistan, ECC meets

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will land in Pakistan on a two-day tour today. He will be meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan and politicians.
Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will head a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee. Sindh’s chief minister will attend it. They will discuss water and gas distribution and management.
The Federal Cabinet has declared government subsidies a “political bribe” and has agreed to demanding an end to them.
The Competition Commission of Pakistan has issued a show cause notice to Jahangir Tareen’s JDW Group and 84 sugar mills. According to the commission, they have collected evidence against the businessman from his office.
PML-N”s Maryam Nawaz will address her followers in Astore’s Gorikot and Chogm today.
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will head a rally in Gilgit. It will begin at 12pm. After the rally, he will address a corner meeting.
An accountability court in Islamabad will hear the Park Lane Reference.
Shehbaz Sharif and his family will be indicted in a money laundering case. At the previous hearing, he had complained of being brought in a prison van.
Medical tests of PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif were conducted at Lahore’s General Hospital. He was rushed to hospital after complaints of heavy breathing and suffocation. A six-member medical board will decide his treatment once reports come out.
International players have started arriving as PSL matches begin.