Today’s outlook: Iran foreign minister in Pakistan, ECC meets

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

The court of inquiry into the arrest of PML-N leader Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar Awan in Karachi found that the officers of the ISI and the Rangers acted “over zealously” in the case which “led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions.” The statement said that based on the recommendations of the court of inquiry, “it has been decided to remove the officers from their current assignments for departmental proceedings and disposal at GHQ.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will land in Pakistan on a two-day tour today. He will be meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan and politicians.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will head a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee. Sindh’s chief minister will attend it. They will discuss water and gas distribution and management.

The Federal Cabinet has declared government subsidies a “political bribe” and has agreed to demanding an end to them.

The Competition Commission of Pakistan has issued a show cause notice to Jahangir Tareen’s JDW Group and 84 sugar mills. According to the commission, they have collected evidence against the businessman from his office.

PML-N”s Maryam Nawaz will address her followers in Astore’s Gorikot and Chogm today.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will head a rally in Gilgit. It will begin at 12pm. After the rally, he will address a corner meeting.

An accountability court in Islamabad will hear the Park Lane Reference.

Shehbaz Sharif and his family will be indicted in a money laundering case. At the previous hearing, he had complained of being brought in a prison van.

Medical tests of PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif were conducted at Lahore’s General Hospital. He was rushed to hospital after complaints of heavy breathing and suffocation. A six-member medical board will decide his treatment once reports come out.

International players have started arriving as PSL matches begin.