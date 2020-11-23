Three arrested for throwing garbage in Karachi’s Gulberg

Three people were arrested on Monday night for dumping garbage on the main road in Karachi’s Gulberg.

The Karachi commissioner recently outlawed throwing garbage on the streets and the police have now begun taking action against people who violate the rule.

Three people who threw trash on the main road in District Central’s Gulberg have been arrested.

The Central DMC staff pointed them out to the police.

People are only allowed to throw trash in designated trash spots.