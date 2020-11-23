Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Three arrested for throwing garbage in Karachi’s Gulberg

Dumping trash in undesignated areas outlawed

Nov 23, 2020
SAMAA
Nov 23, 2020
Three arrested for throwing garbage in Karachi’s Gulberg

Photo: AFP

Three people were arrested on Monday night for dumping garbage on the main road in Karachi’s Gulberg.

The Karachi commissioner recently outlawed throwing garbage on the streets and the police have now begun taking action against people who violate the rule.

Three people who threw trash on the main road in District Central’s Gulberg have been arrested.

The Central DMC staff pointed them out to the police.

People are only allowed to throw trash in designated trash spots.

