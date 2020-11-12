This is why Karachi’s air is so bad today

The direction of the wind changed Wednesday night so the pollution from Lahore to Delhi is travelling to Sindh, taking Karachi’s air quality index to an unhealthy 188.



Part of the problem is crop burning in India but this has also started in Pakistan. Environmental lawyer Ahmad Rafay Alam explains that the rice crop is harvested at this time and farmers need to prepare their fields to sow the next harvest. In India, legislation in Punjab and Haryana restricts the sowing of rice till June 15 (this is a water saving initiative they took a few years ago). This timing impacts when the rice is harvested.



“Our rice varieties are slightly different I’m told and are harvested about a fortnight after the Indian crop,” he added. Farmers burn crops to clear the land of stubble, weeds and waste before sowing a new crop.

Climate policy expert Dawar Butt explained that the Hafizabad harvest has started, hence there has been crop burning there. “And that was where the wind was flowing over from to Lahore.”



The red shows active crop burning fires around Lahore. Image from Nov 7. Courtesy: Dawar Butt



Discover more: Even short-term exposure to air pollution kills: study



According to the website, iqair.com, the PM2.5 is 128.1 µg/m³, which is an unhealthy level. These microscopic particles that create the haze you see are 2.5 microns wide and 30 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair.

The pollution is made worse when it is a dry spell.



If you wish to see the air quality by neighbourhood, visit this website.

https://data.linked-things.com/#/airquality