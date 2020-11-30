Thirteen killed after fire erupts in passenger bus near Sheikhupura

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Thirteen people, including women and children, were killed after a fire broke out in a passenger van following a collision with another vehicle on the Narowal Road near Sheikhupura's Narang Mandi on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, 17 other passengers were injured. The bodies and injured people were immediately taken to the Rural Health Centre in Sheikhupura. "Critical patients are being moved to the Mayo Hospital in Lahore," a rescue official said.

Photo: SAMAA TV

A team has been formed under District Emergency Officer Rana Ejaz Ahmed to pull out the passengers stuck under the vehicles.

Ahmed said that the accident took place because of smog. "The bus collided with a Toyota Hiace van due to less visibility on the road."

Following the collision, the LPG cylinder in the van exploded setting both the vehicles ablaze, the officer added.

The bus was travelling from Narowal to Lahore.