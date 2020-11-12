They put cameras in my bathroom in jail, reveals Maryam

If Maryam Nawaz wasn’t a woman, she’d have been thrown in jail, Prime Minister Imran Khan said recently. So who then was the woman who spent six months at Adiala Jail and another four at Kot Lakhpat?

The PML-N vice-president spoke to Neo TV in an interview and discussed a wide range of topics, from what she considers politics to NAB putting cameras in her bathroom in jail.

She said she was glad she went to jail so the people of Pakistan could see the government’s true faces. “In Karachi, they broke the door of my hotel room and barged in. What happened to me being a woman then?” She then mocked PM Khan’s stance that he knew nothing of the matter and said he should have at least asked why it happened.

They also put cameras in my room and bathroom in jail, she said.

She also discussed Prime Minister Khan, whom she says she still doesn’t consider the country’s premier. He has been selected, she said, but he’s still sitting in the prime minister’s seat and must respect that seat. She believes the PM has ceded much of his power to other institutions, which isn’t right.

He tells State institutions to call meetings with the opposition and then hides behind the door like a rat, she said. But it’s not like Maryam wants to talk to him.

“We certainly don’t. In fact the PDM has made a policy that we will not speak to him,” she said, referring to the 11-party alliance of which the PML-N is a part.

The Neo TV anchor also asked Maryam about her “destructive” approach to politics and argued that she could instead take a constructive approach. Would that be your plan if you become prime minister, destructive politics, she asked.

But for Maryam, constructive politics are a weakness and the remedy to this government isn’t weakness. We tried talks before, she said, but I didn’t support them. “I don’t accept Imran Khan and I never will. He represents everything in Pakistan that shouldn’t be.”

We will talk to the other stakeholders once he goes home, she said. Now this not the time for talks, it’s the time to snatch our rights, Maryam contended.

And while she doesn’t see PM Khan as the country’s premier, she said she can’t see him disrespecting the position of prime minister either. For her, delegating power and absolving oneself of blame is disrespecting the seat.

But why then, did Maryam and her father Nawaz Sharif not raise their voices against those trying to manipulate and conspire against them when they were in power. “That was a different time,” she brushed off, adding that what Nawaz Sharif is saying now is history. “They are irrefutable facts that no one can say are wrong.”

Nawaz tried to not let it get to the point where people point fingers at Pakistan’s institutions and name names, she said. But now, there’s nothing left to do but point fingers and name names. “It’s the only remedy for this illness.”

Maryam is against things that are hidden from the public and conspiracies that are also kept from them. She believes they aren’t right. But when asked by the anchor why then she met GHQ officials in a ‘secret meeting’, she grew upset and said that wasn’t behind closed doors. “Everyone knew about it. And when I was asked, I questioned why the meeting had to be at GHQ.”

She also commented on her spokesperson, former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair’s meeting with the army chief, and said personal meetings and political ones shouldn’t be confused. They’re friends of 40 years and have familial relations as well, she said. You have meetings at your house and those meetings are separate from the ones in public.

But then again, the COAS is the one in power and he should be cautious, she said. The response to my remarks about the Constitution was not Zubair’s private meeting, she clarified.

Maryam also discussed the ‘establishment’. But she didn’t use that word. “The weak use the word establishment. It’s just two or three people, not the entire institution and those people use the cover of the establishment,” she said.

“Politics is not for weakhearted people. For me, politics is not making governments or winning elections. It’s working for the people and attitude.”