The flu vaccine is in short supply in Karachi

The flu vaccine has been in short supply in Karachi. Pharmacists and shopkeepers say the vaccine isn’t being supplied to them and they don’t know the reason behind the shortage.

SAMAA Digital got in touch with various pharmacies and hospitals across the city on Wednesday.

One of the city’s major medical stores, Kausar Medicos, was out of the vaccine at both their MA Jinnah Road and Gizri branches.

A salesman at the store said it hadn’t been available for the past few weeks.

Another big pharmacy, Time Medicos at Stadium Road, was out of the flu vaccine as well. They had no idea when the drug would become available.

Al-Mustafa Medical Centre, a popular store in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, was also short on supply.

So far only the Aga Khan University Hospital has the shot. You will, however, need a doctor’s prescription from AKUH to buy it. The cost is Rs1,800. The hospital’s main pharmacy can be reached at these numbers: 021-34861508 and 021-34861514.

The spokesperson of Indus Hospital told SAMAA Digital he will check the shot’s availability and get back.

Chughtai Lab had been advertising the vaccine and asking people to get immunised earlier. But on Wednesday, a customer service representative on their helpline Aap Ki Sehat Ka Number (0311-1456789) informed SAMAA Digital that the flu vaccine was not available due to a supply shortage. They said it might be available after two to three weeks.

Online pharmacies didn’t prove helpful either. All brands of the drug are sold out on Dawaai.pk, DVAGO and Sehat.com.

Online Medical Store Pakistan has two versions of the vaccine available:

The vaccine shortage has coincided with the arrival of the flu season in Pakistan. Doctors are recommending people get their flu shot as soon as possible to make it easier to distinguish between influenza and COVID-19.

The vaccine is made from inactivated virus and is egg-derived. People with egg allergies are advised against taking it.

It is recommended for high-risk groups including the elderly, young children, obese or immune-compromised people, those with chronic health problems like asthma, diabetes, cardiac and respiratory diseases, pregnant women and healthcare workers.

Since the virus that causes influenza mutates quite fast, it’s important that people get the 2020/2021 version of the vaccine.