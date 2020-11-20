Thatta palm oil project can be a game-changer: Murtaza Wahab

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Sindh government has successfully completed the pilot project of extracting oil from palm trees planted in Thatta, the province's spokesperson, Murtaza Wahab said.

"Pakistan spends nearly $4 billion in palm oil imports," he said on SAMAA TV's programme Naya Din on Friday. "Our project proves that palm trees can be grown in Pakistan. This can be a game-changer for the country."

Wahab said that the Sindh government, in an experiment, had planted 50 palm oil saplings on 50 acres of land in the Kathore. The saplings grew into trees after which palm oil was extracted from them.

He explained that the production of palm oil will bring massive investments in Thatta and create employment for people in the city.

"After the successful completion of the pilot project, the trees will now be planted on over 1,500 acres of land," he promised.