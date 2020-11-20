Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Tell us what you think: should schools close?

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Leave us a comment on whether you think schools should be open or closed and why. Art: Trinette Lucas/SAMAA Digital

The decision to close schools across Pakistan will be taken Monday, November 23, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas will chair a meeting with his 36 districts to get their input ahead of the NCOC meeting.

Sindh will decide the matter on Saturday and Saeed Ghani will likely make the announcement.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai said KP schools will remain open until further notice as well.

The Balochistan Secondary Education Department announced on Friday that the exams that were supposed to be held in the last week of November will now be taken after March 10, 2021.

We have been inundated with comments from students and parents across Pakistan. Please leave your opinion below. Do you think schools, colleges and universities should be closed? Yes or No. Please give your reason why.

