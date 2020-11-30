Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls

Table service and buffets are not allowed at weddings held at halls in Karachi, according to the city’s commissioner.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has told wedding hall owners to ensure proper implementation of the National Command and Operation Centre’s guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the new guidelines issued by the NCOC, dinner is only allowed to be served in boxes during weddings. The commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against hall owners who violate the government’s COVID-19 SOPs.

He directed the deputy commissioners of all six districts to make sure the NCOC guidelines are properly followed at wedding halls.