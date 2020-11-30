Monday, November 30, 2020  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls

Karachi commissioner warns halls to comply with NCOC directives

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls

Photo: File

Table service and buffets are not allowed at weddings held at halls in Karachi, according to the city’s commissioner.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has told wedding hall owners to ensure proper implementation of the National Command and Operation Centre’s guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the new guidelines issued by the NCOC, dinner is only allowed to be served in boxes during weddings. The commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against hall owners who violate the government’s COVID-19 SOPs.

He directed the deputy commissioners of all six districts to make sure the NCOC guidelines are properly followed at wedding halls.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Wedding Halls
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi wedding, karachi wedding rules, karachi wedding sops, pakistan wedding sops,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.