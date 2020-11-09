SZABIST Karachi extends online classes till Nov 30

SZABIST Karachi has decided to extend online classes till November 30 after a rise in COVID-19 cases was noted.

The management sent faculty members and students a text message via its official number (8655) and said the move comes on the recommendation of the SZABIST COVID Committee and on the advice of the chancellor.

Faculty members have been directed to take their classes from home. Special arrangements have been made for labs.

The varsity will inform students about details for their midterm exams in a few days, the message read.

Pakistan is currently experiencing a second wave of coronavirus cases and the government is cautioning people to take it seriously.

It has not made the decision to shut down schools, colleges or universities yet. SZABIST had initially been operating on the model that students who wanted to attend online classes could.

However, on October 20, it told students that everyone had to attend classes online.