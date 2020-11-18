Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Child rapist, pornographer handed triple death sentence by Rawalpindi court

He distributed the videos on the dark web

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
A man convicted of raping children, filming them and distributing those videos on the dark web was sentenced to death thrice on Wednesday by a Rawalpindi sessions court.

Additional Sessions Judge Jahangir Ali Gondal heard three cases filed against Sohail Ayaz. He sentenced him to death thrice, three life imprisonments and a Rs500,000 fine.

Three cases were filed against Ayaz on November 12, 2019 for rape and child pornography. He was also charged with distributing those videos on the dark web.

He had already been tried for these crimes in Britain and Italy and deported from those two countries.

His accomplice Khurram was handed a seven-year sentence.

