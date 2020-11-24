Tuesday, November 24, 2020  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Supreme Court to hear Asif Zardari’s cases transfer petition

He wants cases transferred to Karachi

Posted: Nov 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Supreme Court to hear Asif Zardari’s cases transfer petition

The Supreme Court has decided to hear former president Asif Ali Zardari’s petition to transfer four NAB cases against him to Karachi.

The court declared the objections raised by the Registrar null and void and decided to hear the case in two weeks.

The petition was filed by Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H Naek on November 4. It seeks the transfer of the fake bank accounts reference, Park Lane reference, Thatta Water Supply reference, and Toshakhana reference.

The NAB chairperson, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and Nawaz Sharif have been named as respondents.

Zardari, a member of the National Assembly, has always been subjected to political victimisation. He has been named in many “false and fabricated” cases, said the petition.

It argued that all the people named in the cases, as well as documents, are from Karachi and they relate to Sindh. The cases have been moved to Islamabad to cause “inconvenience” to the petitioner.

Zardari, who was recently hospitalised, suffers from health conditions such as cardiovascular disease and has been granted medical bail.

The former president was indicted in the Park Lane reference on August 10, in the Thatta Water Supply reference on October 5, and in the Toshakhana reference on September 9.

What is the Toshakhana reference?

NAB has accused former prime minister Gilani of illegally allotted cars to Nawaz and Zardari. The accountability watchdog stated that Zardari and Nawaz obtained cars from the Toshakhana by paying only 15% of the price of the luxury vehicles.

It also alleged that Gillani had facilitated the allotment of the vehicles to Zardari and Nawaz by illegally relaxing the rules.

According to the reference, Zardari had received armoured vehicles as gift from the UAE and Libya between 2005 and 2008 but didn’t report the report the gifts or deposit them.

The Toshakhana is an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited. Two former prime ministers, Nawaz and Gilani, have also been nominated in the reference. Gilani, however, has been granted an exemption from appearing for the case hearings.

Asif Ali Zardari Supreme Court
 
RELATED STORIES

