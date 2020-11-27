Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Supreme Court says Sindh CM in contempt in KCR case

The FWO said it was waiting for the green signal on designs

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
Supreme Court says Sindh CM in contempt in KCR case

Pakistan Railways officials inspecting the Karachi Circular Railway track on Nov. 18, 2020. Photo: Online

The Supreme Court has issued Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah a contempt of court notice for not approving the designs of the underpasses and bridges under the Karachi Circular Railway project.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed was hearing the Karachi Circular Railway restoration case.

On Thursday, DG Frontier and Works Organization (FWO) appeared before the court. The court asked him why the FWO has not started the work on the bridges and underpasses. He said that the Sindh government has yet to award them the contract.

Read: KCR’s City Station-Orangi route to be operational from Dec 15

Chief justice said to the DG that it was their duty to design, why was it not ready yet. To this, the DG said that the FWO had submitted the designs but the Sindh government has yet to approve them. We can only start work if the Sindh government issues the directives, he said. It is not possible for us to start work before that.

During the hearing, the chief justice said that an underpass has be built for which the Sindh government has set aside Rs5 billion. FWO’s report, however, says that it would cost Rs16 billion to complete the project, he said. The FWO is not working with a private entity that it makes profit, said Justice Gulzar. We will not allow exploitation under the garb of implementation of the court’s orders, he said.

The court said that the information submitted by the secretary railways is unsatisfactory and that he should submit a reply again in writing.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
dengue, JPMC, Dr Seemin Jamali, antibiotics, CBC, blood tests, Sindh, karachi dengue
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
How to tell if you have dengue
How to tell if you have dengue
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PIMS' OPD shuts down as 181 staff test coronavirus positive
PIMS’ OPD shuts down as 181 staff test coronavirus positive
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.