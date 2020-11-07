Supreme Court censures KP Workers Board for nepotism, corruption

The Supreme Court has said that the hiring in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Workers Board was done on basis of favouritism and merit was ignored.

The top court said this in a detailed verdict issued in the KP Workers Board case on Friday. Justice Ijazul Ahsan authored it.

He wrote that the employers had amended the laws to engage in corrupt practices and hired people through nepotism. The board was used like a “rubber stamp” for personal benefits and this ultimately hurt the department’s functioning, he noted.

The judge added that one of the secretaries tampered with the records by increasing the number of schools and employment.

The board’s subcommittee has been ordered to audit records of the last seven years and prepare recommendations to begin legal action against those who are guilty of corruption on the board. They have three months to submit the report.

In March 2018, the Supreme Court decided on an appeal against the verdict of the Peshawar High Court which ordered the workers board to regularise services of a few employees. The department then moved the top court against the order.

It was the employees of the Polytechnic Institute, Mono Tech Institute, and Matric Tech Institute in KP who had approached the Peshawar High Court.