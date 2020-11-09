Supreme Court approves Jang group CEO Mir Shakilur Rehman’s bail

The Supreme Court approved on Monday the bail of Jang Group CEO Mir Shakilur Rehman in an illegal plots case.

He was arrested on March 12 in Lahore on charges of being given illegal concessions by Nawaz Sharif, the former Punjab CM, on 54 plots in Lahore’s Johar Town in 1986.

The Lahore High Court had denied his bail after which he had appealed the decision in the Supreme Court.

Amjad Pervaiz, Rehman’s lawyer, told the court that Rehman was arrested by NAB at an earlier stage of the inquiry, adding that the reference was filed against four people but only Rehman was arrested. NAB didn’t even issue the arrest warrants for the LDA DG or land department director.

Rehman received the power of attorney on May 22, 1986, Pervaiz remarked. He said that the national treasury did not incur the loss of a single penny during this.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked why NAB hasn’t initiated a case against others named in the case? Some judicial officers live in this society too and they got the land for zero price.