Supreme Court approves Ahad Cheema’s bail in Ashiana scam

He was arrested two years ago

Posted: Nov 25, 2020
The Supreme Court approved on Wednesday the bail of former LDA director general Ahad Cheema and Shahid Shafiq in the Ashiana housing scam case.

They have each been instructed to submit Rs1 million surety bonds.

Cheema’s lawyer argued that his client has been in jail for over two years.

Others named in the case such as PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, and Fawad Hassan Fawad have been granted bail in the case.

Cheema was arrested after he failed to appear before the bureau despite several notices. He has been accused of receiving 32 kanals worth Rs30 million as ‘illegal gratification’ from the owners of Paragon City. NAB said Cheema failed to submit any plausible explanation for the land.

The former LDA official couldn’t be released as he has been arrested in an assets case too.

Ashiana Housing Scheme scam

The Ashiana Housing Society scheme was launched to provide low-cost housing to the public but an investigation into the project unearthed a mega-corruption scandal. 

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the Rs14 billion housing project in 2010 with the hopes of building 50,000 houses.

The National Accountability Bureau initiated an inquiry into the scheme in November 2018 after discovering some irregularities.

