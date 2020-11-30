Monday, November 30, 2020  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Man acquitted in child rape, murder case after 14 years

He was convicted in 2006

Posted: Nov 30, 2020
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Shariat Appellate Bench of the Supreme Court acquitted on Monday a man accused of kidnapping, murdering, and raping a 10-year-old child in 2006.

The bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, ruled in favour of the suspect, Khadim Hussain, after finding a lack of evidence against him.

Hussain was sentenced to death by a trial court. The verdict was upheld by the Islamabad High Court.

Advocate Akram Gondal said that his client wasn’t named in the FIR.

Hussain was convicted in the Mudassir Azam case. The child was kidnapped from outside his house in Rawalpindi and his body was found within the jurisdiction of the Golrah Sharif police station.

The medical examination confirmed that the child was raped and then murdered.

