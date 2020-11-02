Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Sukkur: Seven railway employees detained for protesting outside superintendent office

They complained of not receiving joining letters

Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Seven employees of the Pakistan Railways were detained for protesting outside the office of the district superintendent Railways in Sukkur Monday afternoon.

According to the police, they had been protesting for not getting their joining letters.

The protesters blocked the Ayub Gate road. "We have completed all the tests and have started duties but still haven't received the letters. More than a year has passed," they said.

The police said that the protesters were grade one to grade seven officers . "We initially tried to talk to them but then had to baton-charge when the protest got out of hand."

Protest railway sukkur
 
