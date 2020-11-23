Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Student says was harassed by Karakoram university official

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate

Photo: Samaa Digital/Reporter

The Karakoram International University has said that it is investigating a complaint of sexual harassment filed by a student against a university staffer.

The university disclosed this in a press release Sunday.

Public Relations Director Mir Tazeem Akhtar said that a student has said that she was physically harassed by an official of the scholarship office.

She met Vice Chancellor Dr Ataullah Shah and told him about the incident, and submitted her complaint on Nov 21.

Related: Balochistan University harassment case: Court asks FIA to submit report

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate. It will be headed by provost Dr Manzoor Ali. The committee will gather evidence from CCTV and from student witnesses. The complainant has said that the harassment took place in the presence of other students.

The committee will prepare and submit a report to the VC.

Students protested for the third day against the harassment case outside the Gilgit Press Club. They held placards that said that the university should hold an impartial investigation.

