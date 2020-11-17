Solar panels, lights worth over Rs30m stolen from Khairpur

A group of men stole solar panels and lights from over 30 solar-powered street lights installed by the Sindh government on the National Highway near Khairpur.

According to the police, the crime took place near the Ansari CNG station, Khairpur. “Over 30 solar panels were installed on the road last year to give light to the vehicles driving on the highway at night,” a police officer said.

The robbers took down the poles and stole the solar lights and panels on it. One solar pole cost Rs100,000, the officer added.

A case has not been registered yet. The police said that investigations have begun to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.

Last year the World Bank lent Pakistan $100 million to help it increase the production of solar electricity in Sindh. Under the deal, at least 200,000 people in Sindh were given solar home systems.

The solar panels were installed on the roofs of the government buildings in Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh.