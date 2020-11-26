Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Snowplough driver works long hours to clear Galiyat roads

Ansar has been clearing roads for eight years

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

A man from Azad Kashmir has been clearing snow from the roads leading to Galiyat for the last eight years so that thousands of tourists visiting the area can travel without hassle during the winter.

Ansar, a resident of Chamankot, said he drives the snowplough at odd hours to clear the roads. "It is quite dangerous and lonely as I keep working the entire night." The driver, who works for the district administration, said his job is to ensure that roads are open for tourists.

He advised tourists visiting northern areas to travel in 4x4 vehicles as smaller vehicles are more likely to get stuck on the roads during the winters. "Please keep a chain with you as well," he said. Sometimes, people don't have chains and it takes really long to move the vehicle. In such situations, the traffic remains clogged for hours.

"Sometimes I am called in when there is a landslide or a snowstorm," said Ansar who clears almost a route of almost 40 kilometres for Rs25,000 a month.

Ansar lives in a rented house in Rawalpindi with his wife and three children. He said he goes home when the roads are clear.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abbottabad galiyat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
karachi Circular railway, KCR, KCR train, Green Line, Sheikh Rasheed, Local Train, Mass Transit, BRT,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Illegal funding: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison
Illegal funding: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison
How to tell if you have dengue
How to tell if you have dengue
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.