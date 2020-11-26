Snowplough driver works long hours to clear Galiyat roads

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A man from Azad Kashmir has been clearing snow from the roads leading to Galiyat for the last eight years so that thousands of tourists visiting the area can travel without hassle during the winter.

Ansar, a resident of Chamankot, said he drives the snowplough at odd hours to clear the roads. "It is quite dangerous and lonely as I keep working the entire night." The driver, who works for the district administration, said his job is to ensure that roads are open for tourists.

He advised tourists visiting northern areas to travel in 4x4 vehicles as smaller vehicles are more likely to get stuck on the roads during the winters. "Please keep a chain with you as well," he said. Sometimes, people don't have chains and it takes really long to move the vehicle. In such situations, the traffic remains clogged for hours.

"Sometimes I am called in when there is a landslide or a snowstorm," said Ansar who clears almost a route of almost 40 kilometres for Rs25,000 a month.

Ansar lives in a rented house in Rawalpindi with his wife and three children. He said he goes home when the roads are clear.