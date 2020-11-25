Wednesday, November 25, 2020  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Snow in Abbottabad, Kashmir for Wednesday

18inch snow recorded in Galiyat

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A number of areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Abbottabad and Mansehra were covered in a blanket of snow on Wednesday morning after it snowed in the cities for the third consecutive day.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, snowfall in Thandiani, Nathia Gali and Ayubia will continue throughout the day today.

Streets connecting these areas were blocked.

Over 18 inches of snow were recorded in Galiyat. Snowfall and rainfall in Azad Jammu kept people indoors.

Rain was reported in Charsadda and Okara as well. Light showers have been forecast for the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday night, Karachi saw the first rainfall of winter which turned the weather chilly. It is expected to rain throughout the day today as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abbottabad azad Rain snow
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
karachi Circular railway, KCR, KCR train, Green Line, Sheikh Rasheed, Local Train, Mass Transit, BRT,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Dollar jumps two rupees in a day
Dollar jumps two rupees in a day
Illegal funding: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison
Illegal funding: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison
How to tell if you have dengue
How to tell if you have dengue
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
Will bring the best LG system in Pakistan’s history: PM
Will bring the best LG system in Pakistan’s history: PM
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.