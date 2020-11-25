Snow in Abbottabad, Kashmir for Wednesday

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A number of areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Abbottabad and Mansehra were covered in a blanket of snow on Wednesday morning after it snowed in the cities for the third consecutive day.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, snowfall in Thandiani, Nathia Gali and Ayubia will continue throughout the day today.

Streets connecting these areas were blocked.

Over 18 inches of snow were recorded in Galiyat. Snowfall and rainfall in Azad Jammu kept people indoors.

Rain was reported in Charsadda and Okara as well. Light showers have been forecast for the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday night, Karachi saw the first rainfall of winter which turned the weather chilly. It is expected to rain throughout the day today as well.