Smart lockdown imposed in four areas in Karachi’s District South

The District South administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in four areas of Karachi to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The lockdown has been imposed in the following areas.

5th Street, Khayaban-e-Momin (five active cases)

6th Street, Khayaban-e-Badban (four active cases)

12th Street, Bath Island (four active cases)

35th Street off Khayaban-e-Ittehad (three active cases)



The following instructions have been issued for the areas mentioned above.

People must wear masks while entering or exiting these areas.

Unnecessary movement of area residents has been restricted.

No private/family get-together will be allowed in homes.

No gatherings of three or more persons allowed in public spaces.

People who testes positive shall be quarantined at their houses and would not be allowed to mix with others unless they test negative

The Civil Lines assistant commissioner has been directed to provide logistic support for the implementation of the order. The lockdown has been imposed in close coordination with the health department and law enforcement agencies.

Lockdown in Karachi

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani said smart and micro-level lockdowns will be imposed in the city’s six districts. He chaired a meeting of deputy commissioners and district health officers on Friday.

Districts South, East, Central, and West will have smart lockdowns imposed in them, while micro lockdowns will be imposed in districts Malir and Korangi.

The commissioner told the city’s DCs to discuss the lockdowns with the health officers.