Smart lockdown imposed in four areas in Karachi’s District South

Pakistan is experiencing second wave of coronavirus
The District South administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in four areas of Karachi to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The lockdown has been imposed in the following areas.
The following instructions have been issued for the areas mentioned above.
The Civil Lines assistant commissioner has been directed to provide logistic support for the implementation of the order. The lockdown has been imposed in close coordination with the health department and law enforcement agencies.
Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani said smart and micro-level lockdowns will be imposed in the city’s six districts. He chaired a meeting of deputy commissioners and district health officers on Friday.
Districts South, East, Central, and West will have smart lockdowns imposed in them, while micro lockdowns will be imposed in districts Malir and Korangi.
The commissioner told the city’s DCs to discuss the lockdowns with the health officers.