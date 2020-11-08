Sunday, November 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Smart lockdown imposed in five Islamabad neighbourhoods

Mosques, schools in areas to be shut down

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Smart lockdown imposed in five Islamabad neighbourhoods

Photo: File

A smart lockdown was imposed in five neighbourhoods of Islamabad on Sunday after the number of coronavirus cases in the capital rose.

According to Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, sectors G-6/2, G-9/1, G-10/4, I-8/3 and I-8/4 will be sealed in the next 24 hours after they emerged as coronavirus hot spots.

“Schools, shopping centres, mosques and parks in the areas will be shut down,” a notification issued by the district administration read.

Residents will only be allowed to leave their houses if absolutely necessary and wearing of face masks has been made compulsory. People violating the SOPs will be fined and even sent behind bars.

A day earlier, three departments at the National University of Sciences and Technology in the capital, Department of MS Agriculture, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Department of Civil Engineering, were closed down after five cases were reported there.

One department at National University of Modern Languages and two at FAST University have also been sealed.

The department buildings are being disinfected and contacts are being traced and tested.

On Friday (November 7), the National Command and Operation Centre said that residents not wearing masks will be fined and only 50% of employees at any private or government organisation will work at offices while the rest will work from home.

The virus has so far claimed 6,943 lives in Pakistan, according to official figures. On October 28, Prime Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had announced that the second wave of the deadly virus has started in the country.

During a media briefing, he said health authorities were receiving more than 700 to 750 cases of coronavirus per day and the mortality rate had also increased.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad lockdown
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
coronavirus pakistan, coronavirus update, coronavirus tips, coronavirus symptoms, coronavirus Islamabad, coronavirus islamabad cases, coronavirus islamabad sectors
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.