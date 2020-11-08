Smart lockdown imposed in five Islamabad neighbourhoods

A smart lockdown was imposed in five neighbourhoods of Islamabad on Sunday after the number of coronavirus cases in the capital rose.

According to Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, sectors G-6/2, G-9/1, G-10/4, I-8/3 and I-8/4 will be sealed in the next 24 hours after they emerged as coronavirus hot spots.

“Schools, shopping centres, mosques and parks in the areas will be shut down,” a notification issued by the district administration read.

Following sectors will be sealed in the next 24 hours for emerging as covid hot spots.

Residents are requested to plz cooperate. Schools, Mosques, Shopping centers, parks etc will be closed. AC of the area will ensure arrangements — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) November 8, 2020

Residents will only be allowed to leave their houses if absolutely necessary and wearing of face masks has been made compulsory. People violating the SOPs will be fined and even sent behind bars.

A day earlier, three departments at the National University of Sciences and Technology in the capital, Department of MS Agriculture, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Department of Civil Engineering, were closed down after five cases were reported there.

One department at National University of Modern Languages and two at FAST University have also been sealed.

The department buildings are being disinfected and contacts are being traced and tested.

On Friday (November 7), the National Command and Operation Centre said that residents not wearing masks will be fined and only 50% of employees at any private or government organisation will work at offices while the rest will work from home.

The virus has so far claimed 6,943 lives in Pakistan, according to official figures. On October 28, Prime Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had announced that the second wave of the deadly virus has started in the country.

During a media briefing, he said health authorities were receiving more than 700 to 750 cases of coronavirus per day and the mortality rate had also increased.