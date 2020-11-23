Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Smart lockdown imposed in 17 Hyderabad neighborhoods

It will last until December 5

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Smart lockdown imposed in 17 Hyderabad neighborhoods

A smart lockdown has been imposed in 17 areas of six union councils of Hyderabad after the number of coronavirus cases in the city increased.

According to the deputy commissioner, the areas include Qasimabad, Latifabad, Nasim Nagar, Citizens Colony, Bhuttai Town and Gulistan-e-Sajjad.

The entry and exit points of the areas will be sealed and resident will not be allowed to leave their houses unless necessary. Face masks in public have been made compulsory.

Hospital and Pharmacies in the areas will remain open 24/7. The lockdown will last until December 5. The DC has instructed the police to ensure SOPs are implemented.

