HOME > News

Health officials recommend sealing six more Islamabad schools

Seven other schools shut down previously allowed to reopen

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Health officials recommend sealing six more Islamabad schools

Photo: File

The district health office of Islamabad has requested the district administration to seal six schools in the capital after teachers and students there contracted the coronavirus.

In a letter, the health office stated that these these schools had reported coronavirus cases and therefore should be shut down:

  • Islamabad Model College (girls campus) F-6/2
  • Islamabad Model College (boys campus) G-7/4
  • Islamabad Model College F6/3
  • Islamabad Model College (girls campus) 1-10/4
  • Islamabad Model College Golra
  • Bahali Institute H-8/4

The district health officer has recommend shutting these schools for a week for disinfection and to trace contacts. Seven other schools that were preciously closed down have been allowed to reopen.

Related: Two educational institutions sealed in Islamabad over rising coronavirus cases

Earlier this week, authorities sealed four educational institutes in the city after COVID-19 cases were reported there.

As of Friday morning, Pakistan has reported 352,296 cases of coronavirus, out of which 321,563 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, over 2,304 new cases were reported and 37 people lost their lives to the virus.

Experts have warned that Pakistan is currently experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus as cases are rising steadily.

Coronavirus Islamabad schools
 
HOME  
 
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

