Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh Secretariat depts shut down after dozens test COVID-19 positive

Several ministers, MPA go into quarantine

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Sindh Secretariat depts shut down after dozens test COVID-19 positive

Photo: File

Dozens of officers and other employees at the Sindh Secretariat have tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in multiple departments at the secretariat shutting down.

The finance department’s additional secretary, director and six other employees have tested positive.

Several ministers and MPAs have gone into quarantine after displaying coronavirus symptoms.

Multiple departments at the Sindh Secretariat have therefore been shut down.

Days earlier, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that he had tested positive for the virus. Two MPAs tested positive the same day, taking the number of members of the Sindh Assembly who have been affected by the virus to 39.

Pakistan is currently going through a second wave of the coronavirus and cases are rising every day. The government has warned people to follow the SOPs it has issued, such as avoiding crowded places, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

As of Wednesday morning, Pakistan has reported 363,380 cases of the virus and 7,230 deaths. Sindh has reported 157,432 cases.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Sindh Secretariat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Smog, Lahore, Karachi, Respirators, Surgical masks
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.