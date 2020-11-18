Sindh Secretariat depts shut down after dozens test COVID-19 positive

Dozens of officers and other employees at the Sindh Secretariat have tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in multiple departments at the secretariat shutting down.

The finance department’s additional secretary, director and six other employees have tested positive.

Several ministers and MPAs have gone into quarantine after displaying coronavirus symptoms.

Multiple departments at the Sindh Secretariat have therefore been shut down.

Days earlier, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that he had tested positive for the virus. Two MPAs tested positive the same day, taking the number of members of the Sindh Assembly who have been affected by the virus to 39.

Pakistan is currently going through a second wave of the coronavirus and cases are rising every day. The government has warned people to follow the SOPs it has issued, such as avoiding crowded places, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

As of Wednesday morning, Pakistan has reported 363,380 cases of the virus and 7,230 deaths. Sindh has reported 157,432 cases.