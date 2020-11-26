Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Health

Sindh reports 1,402 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

So far, the virus has claimed 2,885 lives in the province

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh reports 1,402 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

Photo: Online

Nineteen people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Sindh in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday.

In a statement, Shah said 1,402 new cases, including 1,148 from Karachi, were reported in the province.

The virus has so far claimed 2,885 lives in Sindh. The province currently has 17,585 active cases of which 684 are in critical condition.

Pakistan has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus, compelling the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Sindh, markets and business are allowed to open from 6am to 6pm but must be closed on the weekends.

Business centres, indoor gyms, indoor sports facilities, shrines and cinemas and theatres have been shut indefinitely.

The provincial government has also banned indoor weddings and only outdoor weddings with a maximum of 200 guests are allowed. Food at ceremonies is to be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.

