Sindh reports 14 coronavirus deaths, 720 new cases

At least 14 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Sindh in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Shah said 720 new cases, including 522 from Karachi, were reported in the province.

“We all have to bring change in our lifestyle by making SOPs as part of our day to day life,” Shah said, warning that the government will have no option but to take drastic measures if people continue to ignore precautionary measures.

The virus has so far claimed 2,704 lives in Sindh. The provincial currently has 7,922 active cases of which 329 are in critical condition.

Related: Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC

Last week, the provincial government had issued new restrictions in an order to contain the second wave of COVID-19. It has barred companies and factories from calling employees above 55 years to workplaces.

The companies and firms have been instructed to only call skeleton staff to offices and put in place an online work mechanism. Managers and owners of companies will be held accountable in case of violations.

It has also warned that it reserves the authority to close any place or area with the highest number of coronavirus cases to contain the spread of coronavirus. No more than two persons will be allowed to travel in a car.