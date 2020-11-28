Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Sindh reports 1,389 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

1,148 new cases were reported in Karachi alone

Posted: Nov 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Sindh reports 1,389 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Photo: File

Fourteen people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Sindh in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday.

In a statement, Shah said 1,389 new cases, including 1,148 from Karachi, were reported in the province.

The virus has so far claimed 2,911 lives in Sindh. The province currently has 17,919 active cases of which 681 are in critical condition.

Pakistan has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus, compelling the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Sindh, markets and business are allowed to open from 6am to 6pm but must be closed on the weekends.

Business centres, indoor gyms, indoor sports facilities, shrines and cinemas and theatres have been shut indefinitely.

The provincial government has also banned indoor weddings and only outdoor weddings with a maximum of 200 guests are allowed. Food at ceremonies is to be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.

