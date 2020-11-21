Saturday, November 21, 2020  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Sindh recommends against winter vacations for students

Final decision to be taken in NCOC meeting on Monday

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Photo: Online

The Sindh government has recommended no winter vacations for students this year.

In a meeting of the steering committee on Saturday, the province’s education department said that students have suffered a lot during the coronavirus lockdown and can’t afford more educational losses.

“The government will ensure that coronavirus SOPs at schools are strictly followed,” the member of the committee said, adding that schools will have an option to resume classes online.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani presided over the meeting. Representatives of the private schools association also attended it.

The final decision will, however, be taken in a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre on Monday [November 23].

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Education proposed to shut down educational institutions from November 24 to January 31 amid given the second wave of coronavirus infections in Pakistan.

The ministry proposed calling teachers to schools and colleges to prepare for online classes. Online education systems, such as Teleschool and Teleradio, can be implemented, it recommended.

Pakistan reported 42 deaths and 2,843 new cases of the virus on Saturday. The government has already prohibited indoor weddings and called for strict implementation of SOPs to contain the spread of the virus.

Authorities have been imposing smart lockdowns in virus hotspots too. Calls have been made to shut down schools again as cases are rising there.

