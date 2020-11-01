Sunday, November 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh police bar Umme Rubab from entering Bhutto’s Mausoleum

She's protesting the feudal system

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago

The Sindh police barred Umme Rubab, a young woman protesting against the feudal system in Sindh, from entering Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's Mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bux on Sunday.

Umme Rubab's father, grandfather and uncle were killed in 2018 and she has been fighting their case ever since. Her case was highlighted when she walked barefoot to protest against feudalism in Sindh.

She announced earlier this week that she would take her protest to the Bhutto family mausoleum, prompting the police to cut her off before she could even get there.

The main gate was closed and she was barred from entering the mausoleum when she arrived on Sunday.
FaceBook WhatsApp
garhi Khuda Bux Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.