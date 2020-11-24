Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home

The Sindh government has asked public and private offices to immediately halve their staff’s presence, according to a notification issued by the Home department.

The decision was made given the the rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

The order came Monday night, and stated that “relatively broader lockdowns” will be imposed in areas identified as virus hotspots. The commissioners and assistant commissioners will decide and announce which areas. They have powers to do this under the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014.

Restaurants cannot have indoor dining. Only outdoor dining will be allowed until 10pm.

Markets and businesses will be allowed to open from 6am to 6pm and weekends will be off. All businesses, except essential services, will not be allowed to operate on weekends.

Business centres, indoor gyms, indoor sports facilities, shrines and cinemas and theatres have been shut indefinitely.

The government added that only outdoor weddings with a maximum of 200 guests will be allowed. Food at ceremonies will be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.

Sindh reported 16 more deaths and 1,322 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Of the cases reported, 1,065 were from Karachi.

On Monday, Punjab, too, instructed public and private businesses to reduce staff on the premises to 50%. According to Punjab Healthcare Secretary Mohammad Usman, people coming to work must ensure they follow precautionary measures, including wearing face masks.

The federal government closed educational institutions across the country until January 10 in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.