Sindh launches free legal aid directory for gender violence survivors

The Sindh Commission on the Status of Women has launched a free legal aid directory for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

It was created in collaboration with the Legal Aid Society, and was announced at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club.

The directory provides a list of lawyers, individuals and institutions that provide free legal assistance to survivors. It will be distributed in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

Speakers at the event said that the resource is designed to be easily readable and accessible. It is being distributed in police stations and their women protection units, hospitals, shelter homes and protection service centres.

Speakers said that they hope the project would be effective because the volunteers comprise lawyers and institutions that are considered to be reliable. “We have young lawyers who want to take up more such cases and senior lawyers who can provide their resources and time.”

SCSW Chairperson Nuzhat Shirin said that this is the first step to help GBV survivors, and additional steps, like psychological help, will be taken in collaboration with police and other institutions.