Karachi has only 14 fire engines: fireman tells court

Karachi has only 14 fire engines while 30 trucks haven’t been working because of technical issues, the chief fire officer told the Sindh High Court on Wednesday.

The court was hearing a case on fire laws.

Four trucks should be park at every station but the city doesn’t have enough engines, he said, adding there aren’t any emergency exits in many buildings. There are 22 fire control rooms in the city.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that buildings with no emergency exits shouldn’t even be issued NoCs. “How are these buildings even issued completion certificates?”

According to the Sindh Building Control Authority representative, the authority is working on improving the situation.

The court has summoned a report on the facilities available to the fire department and asked the SBCA for a report on the safety completion plan of new buildings.

The case has been adjourned till December 8.

Fires in Karachi

There have been about 52 fires in shopping malls and supermarkets in Karachi in the last four years, reported SAMAA Digital on November 17.

Dr Syed Shahid Ali, who has retired from the department of Geography at the University of Karachi, brought together data on Karachi’s fire-fighting capabilities in 2015.

According to his tabulations, in Pakistan, fires kill 16,500 people and leave 164,000 injured or disabled every year. The losses and insurance claims run up to Rs400 billion. His paper goes into great detail on Karachi, which had, at the time of the paper’s publication, 22 fire stations.



“One thing that I recommend is that a fire station be linked to our police stations,” said Dr Ali. “We have about 108 police stations in Karachi. You can associate the two.”

He found that the number of calls to fire stations has gone up in Karachi. From 2000 to 2013 more than 49,500 calls were received out of which about 96% were for fires. The good news is that fire stations are located well, with an immediate response area in a 2km radius from each one.