HOME > News

Sindh govt faces court wrath over CNG cylinder accidents

Introduce a mechanism for cylinder installation in vehicles, SHC tells govt

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh govt faces court wrath over CNG cylinder accidents

Photo: Samaa

The Sindh High Court has told the government to submit a report on the use of CNG cylinders in vehicles, and expressed anger over the continuous failure to stop accidents of them exploding.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar was hearing petitions filed last year against the use of CNG and LNG cylinders in public transport and school vans.

The court has rebuked authorities for failing to introduce a standard mechanism for installation of CNG and LNG kits in vehicles. The government has told the court that it has taken measures to discourage the use of cylinders in vehicles, including a ban and proposed legislation.

The court asked what authority was responsible for issuing a fitness certificate for the installation of cylinders and implementation of the ban in the absence of a designated authority.

The focal person for the transport department told the court that there is a ban on CNG cylinders in school vans. But the petitioner, Advocate Tariq Mansoor, said that several incidents have happened recently, which points to lack of implementation of the ban.

In January last year, Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah had ordered a fitness check for all school vans and cancellations of permits for unfit vans.

The government had started a crackdown last year after six children were injured in a school van fire in Karachi on January 5. The van, which belonged to Madrassa Usman bin Affan, caught fire near the Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town. Fourteen children were in the van at the time.

