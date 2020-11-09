Sindh Governor Imran Ismail misquotes Allama Iqbal on his birthday

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail misquoted national poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal in a tweet on the his 143rd birthday today, Monday.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the poet’s mausoleum in Lahore to mark the day.

A number of politicians put up pictures, poems and verses to pay their respects. PTI’s Ismail also took to Twitter to share a picture of the poet and a couplet.

Governor Imran Ismail’s tweet which was deleted later. Photo: Twitter/Imran Ismail

The verses on the picture were, however, not Iqbal’s. They were written by Syed Sadiq Husain.

A number of people pointed out the mistake by commenting on the tweet after which the governor deleted the photo from his account.

In June, Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a similar mistake on Twitter where he falsely attributed a poem to Iqbal.

The premier then apologised on social media after he was criticised by a number of people.