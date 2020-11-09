Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator

New administrator likely to be appointed next week

Nov 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2020
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator

The Sindh government has decided to replace the Karachi administrator after the federal government sought his services.

The provincial government is considering three names to replace Iftikhar Shallwani. The new administrator is likely to be appointed next week.

Shallwani is a grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and has served as the Karachi commissioner as well as the secretary of the provincial health and law departments.

He was made Karachi’s administrator in September after the end of Wasim Akhtar’s term as the city’s mayor.

