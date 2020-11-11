Sindh court stops PMC from holding MDCAT on November 15

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test that was due to to be held on November 15 across Pakistan has been postponed by the Sindh High Court.

The court has directed the Pakistan Medical Commission to form an academic board and academic authority within 15 days. The PMC should finalise the MDCAT syllabus and then hold the exam, the court ordered.

Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir, who was the advocate for the petitioners, confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Congrats students! 15Nov MDCAT cancelled! Hon High Court stops PMC from holding #MDCAT till formation of Academic Board & Academic Authority. Gives 15 days to form same & thereafter finalize syllabus & then hold MDCAT. Students already registered will be eligible to sit for MDCAT — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) November 11, 2020

Students have taken the PMC want the council to postpone the date for its entry test and change the admission criteria.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry heard multiple petitions against medical universities on Wednesday.

The court noted that sections 4 and 18 of the Pakistan Medical Commission Act, 2020 are within the Constitution and that the PMC Admission Regulations 2020-2021 under Section 8 of the same act has been made legally, therefore the concept of holding MDCAT exams by admitting universities has ceased to exist.

Despite the PMC claiming that there is a common syllabus, the court cited an announcement that created uncertainty and gross confusion in the minds of the applicants

“No further mechanism has been provided in the above announcement as to how and when the students appearing in the MDCAT will come to know whether objections raised by them were considered and the question considered by them to be outside the identified syllabus have been removed from scoring or not,” observed the judges in the short order.

“Such unreasonable and nonstandard conditions amount to create hardship, distress and uncertainty amongst the candidates,” it added.

The court has ordered that the Medical & Dental Council will make regulations to set criteria for admission priority in the scenario where marks/score of applicants are the same.

The MDCAT has been postponed by orders of the Honorable Sindh High Court. The rescheduled MDCAT examination date will be announced after compliance of the directions of the Honorable Court. — Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) November 11, 2020

The PMC posted on Twitter that the rescheduled MDCAT date would be announced soon.