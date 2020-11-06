Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Sindh CM adviser Jakhrani indicted in assets case

NAB says he owns more assets than income

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh CM adviser Jakhrani indicted in assets case

Photo: Mir Aijaz Hussain Khan Jakhrani/Facebook

An accountability court in Sukkur indicted on Friday Aijaz Jakhrani, the adviser to Sindh CM on prisons, and four others in an assets case.

Others named in the case include former Jacobabad town chairman Abbas Jakhrani, Abdul Razzaq Bahrani, Sardar Zaheer and Lubna. They appeared in the court as the charges were read out.

They have been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs780 million, which is disproportionate to their incomes. The case has been adjourned till November 24.

On Thursday, the Sindh High Court removed Jakhrani’s name from the no-fly list.

His name was placed on the Exit Control List in late 2019 as NAB is investigating him in an assets case and two other inquiries: the Jacobabad highways and machinery and education works department.

