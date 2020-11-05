Sindh CM adviser Aijaz Jakhrani’s name removed from ECL

The Sindh High Court has removed the name of Aijaz Jakhrani, the adviser to Sindh CM on prisons, from the no-fly list.

His name was placed on the Exit Control List in late 2019 as NAB is investigating him in an assets case and two other inquiries: the Jacobabad highways and machinery and education works department.

On January 15, he was named in a reference for accumulating assets worth Rs735 million after becoming a member of the National Assembly.

NAB had raised reservations that the adviser would flee the country and abscond in the interim reference filed against him.

His lawyer, Barrister Mohsin Shahwani, argued that Jakhrani has strong social and political ties to Pakistan. He has been elected as an MNA three times and in 2018 he received almost 90,000 votes.

“There is no reason for him to flee the country,” the lawyer told a two-member bench, comprising Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi.

In the two pending inquiries he has been named in NAB has yet to send him any call-up notice, said Shahwani.

Our client is ready and willing to cooperate in all the cases and inquiries against him, the lawyer said.