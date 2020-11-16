Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is self-isolating.

The minister said that he had symptoms of mild fever on Friday after which he got tested. “I will be quarantining myself according to the instructions of the doctor.”

CM Murad added that he has no other symptoms except fever.

Last week, PML-N’s Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan, PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Qamar Zaman Kaira tested positive as well. The three have been self-isolating. Kaira had been campaigning with PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Gilgit Baltistan for elections in the region.

As of Monday morning, Pakistan has reported 359,032 cases of coronavirus, out of which 323,824 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, over 2,128 new cases were reported and 19 people lost their lives to the virus.

Experts have warned that Pakistan is currently experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus as cases are rising steadily.