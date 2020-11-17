NAB asks for more time to file money laundering reference

The National Accountability Bureau has asked for more time to file the supplementary reference in the Sindh Bank money laundering case.

An accountability court in Islamabad approved NAB’s request and gave the bureau till December 10 to file the reference.

NAB has claimed that the money laundering caused a loss of Rs50 billion to the national exchequer.

Former Sindh Bank Bilal Shaikh appeared in the court of accountability judge Azam Khan.

The reference will be a part of the fake bank accounts case in which billions of rupees were laundered through 29 accounts, which were opened in three banks— Summit Bank, Sindh Bank, and United Bank Ltd.