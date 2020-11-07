Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Maryam taking undue benefit of being a woman: information minister

Defends Ali Amin Gandapur's sexist statements

Posted: Nov 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Defends Ali Amin Gandapur's sexist statements

Information Shibli Faraz defended on Saturday his cabinet colleague Ali Amin Gandapur’s remarks against Maryam Nawaz and said people from the PML-N also attacked the first lady in the past.

“I closely watch the media. I watch every channel, I watch clips and I watch talk shows. I didn’t see any news channel condemning their [opposition’s] remarks against the first lady,” Faraz told SAMAA TV anchorperson Ehtesham Amir-ud-din. “The first lady is not even in politics.”

Gandapur, the federal minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, has accused Maryam of spending taxpayers’ money on facial surgeries in an election rally in Shigar Saturday.

“Now, Maryam has come on a campaign. But do listen to it, listen to it on record…she is beautiful…I will speak the truth but she spent millions of rupees of your taxes on surgeries in Nawaz Sharif’s two governments,” said Gandapur. “The beauty is also of your money.”

Several female lawmakers came out against Gandapur’s statement and called him ridiculous. 

The information minister said he won’t justify what Gandapur said but followed that with the justification that such remarks are often passed at rallies “in the heat of the moment”.

The minister said women are given respect in our society but Maryam is “taking undue benefit of being a woman”.

He advised the opposition leaders not to use derogatory language for people from other parties and institutions. “Institutions are more important than individuals,” he added.

