Former PML-N councillor shot dead in Sheikhupura

Former PML-N councilor Qalb Abbas has been shot dead in Sheikhupura’s Imamia Colony.

CCTV footage of the attack showed a man walking towards Abbas and his son outside a hotel.

He shook hands with the two and sat with them. After some time, the suspect took out his gun and shot Abbas. He then escaped on a motorcycle with his accomplice.

The police said the suspect was a rival of Abbas. The two had a longstanding feud over a piece of land.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect and his accomplice.